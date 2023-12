MISSOULA — Pop music star P!NK has added Missoula to her latest tour and will perform at Washington Grizzly Stadium on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

The general sale begins Monday, December 11 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages — which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, P!NK carpet entry and photo op & more.