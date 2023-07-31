Paul Reubens, aka 'Pee-wee Herman,' has died

Paul Reubens, who was best known for playing the character Pee-wee Herman, has died, according to a statement posted on his Facebook page Monday and his agent. He was 70 years old.

"A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit," the Facebook post said.

The statement said Reubens died Sunday night after privately fighting cancer.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," Reubens said in the Facebook post. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Reubens played Pee-wee Herman, a wacky man who dressed in his trademark gray suit, red bow tie and white loafers, in Tim Burton's 1985 movie "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." The movie's plot took Pee-wee on an adventure as he hunted down his stolen bike.

Following the movie's success, Reubens played Pee-wee in the Saturday-morning TV show "Pee-wee's Playhouse," which ran for five seasons.

He also appeared in several movies, including "Batman Returns," "Mystery Men," and "Blow."

Reubens also appeared on numerous TV shows, including "Buffy The Vampire Slayer," "Gotham," "Pushing Daisies," and "The Blacklist."

