Pearl Jam will perform in Missoula this summer

MISSOULA — Pearl Jam is returning to Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula this summer.



The band will be bringing its Plus World Tour to Missoula on August 24, 2024. Click here for ticket information.

Pearl Jam will release their twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, on April 19, 2024, and launch a 35-date worldwide tour in May.

The band's bassist, Jeff Ament, is a Montana native who grew up in Big Sandy and attended the University of Montana.

And pop music star P!NK is also coming to Montana to perform at Washington Grizzly Stadium on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Ticket information for P!NK can be found at LiveNation.com.