Portion of Salinas Park will close due to safety concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Salinas Park is not even a decade old and it is in need of repairs.

“I think the main issue is just the floor. It is a tripping hazard," Vanessa Mutchler said.

Mutchler told KRIS 6 News the playground at Salinas Park is one of her kids’ favorite places to hangout. She first started taking her kids to the park in 2019 when it first opened.

“I noticed that the playground turf has been cracked and there’s been a few times the kids have tripped over the little holes," she said.

Naidy Escobar

The Corpus Christi City Council discussed renovations of the park on Tuesday.

Roland Barrera, who represents District 3 where the park is located said the city is investing $483,000 to help make the park better.

“Obviously, it’s worn out but we put in millions of dollars into it so it’s been a huge work in progress,” he said.

Barrera added that the park is very popular and he is glad that is being used but due to drainage issues it causes some of the turf to break.

The city’s biggest focus is drainage issues. Councilman Barrera said the money will handle resurfacing of the park to help drainage last a lot longer and be regularly maintained.

The project is expected to start in June and end in October.

While the park is being renovated, parents will have to find another place to play. The Water Splash will still be opened to the public.

With the summer heat approaching, Barerra said it would've been perfect for the kids to enjoy the beautiful park.