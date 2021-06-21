Victoria's Secret overhauling their image, ditching iconic 'angels'

Out with the angels and in with "Collective."

Victoria's Secret is revamping its image and featuring female ambassadors of more diverse backgrounds. The company said the move is "designed to positively impact the lives of women" according to a press release.

"This is a dramatic shift for our brand, and it's a shift that we embrace from our core. These new initiatives are just the beginning," the statement reads.

The VS Collective is based on relationships and partnerships with cause-related initiatives. The Collective will reportedly create "revolutionary product collections" and "rally support for causes vital to women."

Among its new faces, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, model and LGBTQIA+ activist Valentina Sampaio, and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

It's a massive image overhaul for a major brand that has struggled financially the last few years.

Robin Dich contributed to this report.