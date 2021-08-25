Wednesday marks 20th anniversary of singer Aaliyah's death

Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of the death of the late singer and actress Aaliyah.

On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah and eight others died after the plane they were in crashed shortly after takeoff in the Bahamas.

An investigation into the crash found that the plane was overloaded by 700 pounds, Fox News reported.

The singer was 22 when she died.

Aaliyah's career began at the age of 14 when she teamed up with R. Kelly to make her debut album "Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number."

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Aaliyah became involved with R. Kelly, and at 15, she and the R&B singer secretly married. Her parents found out a year later and quickly had the marriage annulled.

Aaliyah also starred in the movies "Romeo Must Die" and "Queen of the Damned."

According to CNN, her album "One in a Million" was re-released and hit streaming services Friday.