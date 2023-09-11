Fairfield and Choteau fire departments battle it out in softball

The second annual softball game between the Choteau and Fairfield fire departments took place on Sunday at the Fairfield baseball field.

Last year, the two fire departments came together and decided they wanted to do something fun to honor all the lives lost on September 11th, 2001, and find a way to bring the community together.

“We wanted to do something [for] 9/11, and then it just helped us interact between the departments and get to know everybody [better] and stuff, so that’s kind of what kicked it off,” said Kendal Weaver, the assistant chief for the Fairfield Fire Department.

The Choteau and Fairfield fire departments work very closely together year-round. An event like this is helpful for everyone to get to know each other a little better and have a good time.

Arron Leys, training officer and caption for the Choteau Fire Department, said they have a good community feel between the two departments.

“In the last ten years or so Choteau and Fairfield have actually been working really well together and this just keeps that commitment going,” said Leys.

“As far as our fire runs go, we mutual aid Choteau on probably 95% of their calls [and] they mutual aid us on 95% of our calls,” said Weaver. “And we get new members in and sometimes you get on this fire scene and you don't know who they are, so this is a good way to interact with everybody and get to know each other.”

