Fairfield takes down Shelby in a thriller

SHELBY — Two of the top teams in in the 1B division came to play Saturday night as the Shelby Coyotes (7-4) hosted the Fairfield Eagles (10-4).

Earlier in their conference schedule the two teams met in another tightly contested battle where the Coyotes came into Fairfield's gym and escaped with a 55-51 win.

In the first half, Griz commit, Rhett Reynolds asserted his dominance inside scoring 15 points. However it was the smallest person on the court who would have the biggest impact as point guard Brian Ward sparked his team with three 3-pointers in the first half and unrivaled energy and playmaking. At half, the Eagles would own a 33-28 lead.

In the second half, Reynolds would receive some assistance on the offensive end as Kyle McDermott would chip in 14 points to go along with Reynolds 25.

However, balanced scoring from the Eagles as Ward finished with 14 points, Cooper Christensen with 18 and Owen Cartwright-Gines with 10, the Eagles improve their conference and overall Class B standing winning this one 59-56.

Fairfield hits the road again to face Conrad Feb. 2 for their next game while Shelby will face Choteau in Choteau Feb. 3.