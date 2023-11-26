Fairly quiet weather for the rest of the weekend

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another chilly day to the forecast for North Central Montana. The afternoon highs remained in the 30’s and 40’s with overnight lows expected to be in the upper teens and 20’s. There will be increasing clouds tonight with a short period of light snow between Belt and White Sulphur Springs prompting possible slick conditions on the road. An upper-level disturbance will continue to move southward from Canada into Northeast MT resulting in the snow. At this time, snow accumulations look to be light, generally less than an inch or two. The snow ends by early Sunday morning, with mostly dry conditions expected for much of the upcoming work week.

MTN News

Sunday through Saturday, a ridge building off on the western coast will begin to move into the area prompting dry conditions and above average temperatures roughly in the 40’s. By the end of the week, expect the upper-level ridge to break down, resulting in a slight chance for light snow showers to develop by next weekend. At this time most of the precipitation will fall in the mountains.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with increasing clouds through the night. Highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s with 10 to 20 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs near 50 and lows in the 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows around 20.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the 40’s.

MTN News