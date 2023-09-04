Father arrested after allowing 10-year-old son to drive on highway

A man has been arrested after allegedly allowing his 10-year-old son to drive on an Arizona beltway Saturday afternoon.

Officials say another driver called 911, reporting what appeared to be a young boy driving a truck and speeding.

A trooper located the vehicle Loop 101 and attempted to stop the vehicle after seeing it changing lanes unsafely. When the driver failed to stop, the trooper initiated a pursuit.

Shortly after, the vehicle pulled over into the emergency right lane near the 7th Street exit.

The trooper confirmed the driver to be 10 years old.

Officials say the boy's father was in the passenger seat.

The 49-year-old man was arrested for endangerment, open container of alcohol and unlawfully permitting a minor to drive.

Officials say the boy is not facing any criminal charges.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix.

