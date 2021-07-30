Feel Good Friday: Art installation celebrates Power High School

POWER — Power High School, home of the Pirates, recently received a beautiful upgrade thanks to the generosity of artist Jason Garneau.

A year ago, teacher Dawn Sievers approached her friend and fellow artist Garneau with a proposal to create a sculpture for the class of 2021 with money they’d raised during the year.

After it became clear that their budget wouldn’t cover the type of piece they had envisioned, Garneau decided to donate his time and efforts to create a hand-crafted sculpture of a pirate ship made from burnt metal, valued at more than $6,000.

Garneau said he was happy to help the class after all they had gone through during the Covid pandemic: “With this pandemic, you know, it really brought people down. Anything positive is great for the community, so I thought this was just a great opportunity to bring that.”

Sievers said, “During Covid, these kids did lose things. They did lose sports, they lost prom, they lost opportunities. And for Jason to want to care about kids he hadn’t really met and just knowing me and wanting to donate to the school. It just warms your heart that people are willing to give.”

In addition to the sculpture, several members of the power community donated their time to to design and install the frame and solar powered lights.