Feel Good Friday: Day Of Giving

GREAT FALLS — KRTV hosted its 14th annual "Day Of Giving" on Thursday, December 9, at Super 1 Foods from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event collected items and donations for the Great Falls Community Food Bank, Salvation Army, and Toys For Tots.

People stopped by to make donations - of food, toys, clothing, and/or cash - to help these organizations help others in our community.

“We call it the 'day of freezing' because it's never been warm,” laughed long-time volunteer Connie Barker. “The girls and I come out and it’s just a great way to give back, and we have a blast while doing it.”

Many of the donors thanked the volunteers for being there and were overjoyed to hand over bags of goodies for the organizations.

“I think a lot of people wait to give until this day and it never disappoints,” said Joe Pearson, a driver for the Salvation Army. “This season is always so good to us.”