GREAT FALLS — Jake Jarrett is the defensive backs coach at CMR High School in Great Falls. He also serves as a youth education officer at the Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center.
It's pretty clear that Jake is all about working to make lives better - and that's even more evident when you discover that he is also a bone-marrow donor. Watch:
Feel Good Friday: Jake Jarrett
Real Life Hero. This is our DBs coach and 2015 CMR Alum, Jake Jarrett. He is recovering from bone marrow transplant as a bone marrow donor. Teachers and coaches are in this business to change lives... Jake is SAVING LIVES! #ManOfRealHumanCharacter #RustlerPride pic.twitter.com/14qF10WqmW— CMR Football (@CmrFootball) May 19, 2021