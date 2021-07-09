Watch
Feel Good Friday: Jake Jarrett

Jake Jarrett
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 10:15:29-04

GREAT FALLS — Jake Jarrett is the defensive backs coach at CMR High School in Great Falls. He also serves as a youth education officer at the Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center.

It's pretty clear that Jake is all about working to make lives better - and that's even more evident when you discover that he is also a bone-marrow donor. Watch:

