BILLINGS - A late-night fire destroyed a sober living housing facility in Billings on Friday, December 2, 2022. A city spokeswoman said firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house at 2042 Green Terrace Drive shortly after midnight.

Fire destroys sober living facility in Billings

The fire caused heat damage to a neighboring house but firefighters were able to put it out before it caused any serious damage, spokeswoman Victoria Hill said.

There were no injuries.

The sober living facility housed 13 people. Twelve residents made it out safely, Hill said, and the last was at work when the fire broke out.

The residents of the facility are now displaced as the house was destroyed, Hill said.

Fire officials said the back deck of the house on the south side sustained substantial fire damage. The fire extended into the residence and caused moderate smoke and fire damage.

Officials estimate the damages at $600,000.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. We will update you if we get more information.

