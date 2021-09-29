Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Couples’ Costume Is Sure To Be A Hit On Halloween

There aren’t many foods that have die-hard fans quite like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The snack is so popular, the flavor has shown up in everything from mac and cheese to popcorn and even Mountain Dew.

Now, fans can take their Flamin’ Hot love to a whole new level by dressing up as the snack for Halloween. Spirit Halloween has just released two new costumes themed around the spicy-cheesy bites: Cheetos Flamin’ Hot (the actual Cheeto) and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Bag. Both costumes come with a pair of sunglasses and are one size fits most.

Priced at $39.99, they can be worn separately or they can work as a couple’s costume, with one person being a Cheeto and the other being the bag. The costumes are exclusive to Spirit Halloween and are available in-store and online while supplies last.

Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween actually has a variety of other food costumes if Flamin’ Hot Cheetos aren’t your snack of choice. You’ll find individual costumes like a hot dog, banana or pickle, plus couple’s costumes including peanut butter and jelly, milk and cookies and chips and salsa.

You can also find a variety of other types of costumes at HalloweenCostumes.com, including couples’ and family costumes, plus some exclusives made by them, like Ursula from “The Little Mermaid” and Billy Butcherson, the zombie from “Hocus Pocus”.

Of course, not everyone loves to dress in elaborate costumes for Halloween. If you’re planning to go to a party, but don’t feel like wearing a costume, websites like TeePublic have some pretty hilarious T-shirts you can wear instead, like this one that says “I’m Just Here for the Boos,” or others that will show you put in just a tiny bit of effort, like these shirts that make it seem like you’re wearing a ringmaster, pirate or doctor costume.

Do you have your Halloween costume picked out yet?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.