Giuliani arrested, released in Georgia election case

Rudy Giuliani was booked in a Georgia jail on Wednesday and subsequently released after posting a $150,000 bond.

The former New York City mayor was indicted last week, along with the former President Donald Trump and 17 others, accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Giuliani's $150,000 bail surpassed all prior defendants except for Trump, whose bond stands at $200,000. Despite the legal trouble, Giuliani was upbeat on Wednesday.

"I'm feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney," Giuliani said.

Giuliani denounced the indictment, agreeing with Trump and others that the legal system was being politicized.

"Donald Trump told you this. They weren’t just coming for him or me," Giuliani said. "Now they’ve indicted people in this case, I don’t even know who they are. These are just regular people making a normal living."

Giuliani is reportedly struggling financially with substantial legal expenses, sanctions, and lawsuits arising from his post-2020 election work for Trump.

"He is having financial difficulties," Giuliani's attorneys said in a Georgia court filing for a civil defamation case brought by two election workers. "Giuliani needs more time to pay the attorneys' fees and would like the opportunity to seek an extension from the Court."

According to CNN, the former mayor has now listed his three-bedroom Manhattan apartment for sale for $6.5 million.

While Trump's PAC has paid over $300,000 to a firm archiving Giuliani's records for legal evidence, it appeared the former president would also headline a $100,000 per person fundraiser for Giuliani’s legal defense on Sept. 7, according to a New York Times' reporter.

According to a flyer, the event, named "An Evening in Support of America's Mayor," would take place at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Meanwhile others indicted in the Georgia case were booked on Wednesday, including former campaign lawyer Sidney Powell. She was released on a $100,000 bond.

Jenna Ellis, a former Trump attorney, also turned herself in on Wednesday and was released on $100,000 bond.

