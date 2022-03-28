Granite County man reported missing found after nearly five days

MISSOULA — The Granite County Sheriff's Office reports that a man who was reported missing several days ago has been found and is OK.

Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says law enforcement responded to an area west of Hall after receiving a call from a resident who saw a vehicle matching the description of the one that Musekamp was driving. and found him in his disabled vehicle.

The vehicle had become stuck in the snow and ran out of fuel. Musekamp stayed with his vehicle for about 4½ days, melting snow for water.

Musekamp was provided food and water, but declined medical attention, according to Sheriff Dunkerson.

(1st REPORT, 9:20 a.m.) The Granite County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man who was last seen in the Drummond area.

Joseph Musekamp, 59 years old, was last seen on Thursday, March 24, leaving the Drummond area driving a gray 2005 Ford Taurus station wagon.

Joseph is approximately 5'10" tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Joseph is asked to contact the Granite County Sheriff's Office at 406-859-3251.



