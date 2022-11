Alexander Temple Church of God in Christ in Great Falls is preparing once again to hand out baskets of Thanksgiving food to people in need.

Its annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive-by Giveaway will be on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 3726 Fifth Avenue North.

The baskets contain a complete Thanksgiving Day meal - a turkey with all the fixings - including dessert.

The food distribution is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon, and is open to anyone in need.

For more information, call 406-452-8820.