The Great Falls City Commission conducted a work session to hear early requests for funding, with the Great Falls Public Library Foundation and the Great Falls Voyagers both asking for support for major renovation projects.

The library foundation is requesting $13 million for a multi-year renovation project focused on accessibility improvements. Executive Director Brianne Laurin outlined the critical needs.

Great Falls City Commission considers funding requests for library and stadium renovations

"We need some major system upgrades — most importantly, handicapped-accessible bathrooms on every floor, elevators that can fit more than a couple of people, and overall better accessibility for anyone using a wheelchair," Laurin said.

The Great Falls Voyagers are seeking funding for stadium improvements at the aging facility that dates back to 1948. President Scott Reasoner says the deterioration has accelerated in recent years.

"We're really working with them on a focus on two areas, which is the box seat area behind home plate, which is original concrete to the stadium. And really, unfortunately, the last couple of years is really just started to deteriorate at a pretty rapid rate as well as the netting that protects fans when they're watching the game and updating that to a more modern and more safe usage," Reasoner said.

City Commissioner Rick Tryon expressed general support for the ballpark funding, emphasizing baseball's role in the community.

"We lease the ballpark to the Voyagers — they're a private business — and they operate it. I think most people in Great Falls would agree that baseball is an important part of who we are as a community," Tryon said.

Tryon noted that the library foundation's project would not burden taxpayers.

"The Library Foundation's project is important because they're looking to modernize an older building. And it's all privately funded — no city money involved," Tryon said.

Commissioners will review both funding requests when it considers its agenda next month.

