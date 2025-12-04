With Christmas rapidly approaching, Great Falls Fire Rescue reminds homeowners to prioritize safety, particularly when it comes to their holiday tree.

Great Falls Fire Rescue shares Christmas tree safety reminders

“If you are using a live Christmas tree, make sure that you keep it watered, because a Christmas tree that is very dry can go up in just seconds and burn down your entire house. Make sure that you practice fire safety when it comes to the Christmas holidays,” said GFFR Assistant Chief Mike McIntosh.

Fire Rescue also recommends that families plug Christmas lights directly into wall outlets rather than stacking multiple power strips, which can increase the risk of electrical fires.

From the National Fire Protection Association:

SAFETY TIPS FROM NFPA

