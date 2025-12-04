Great Falls Fire Rescue shares Christmas tree safety reminders

With Christmas rapidly approaching, Great Falls Fire Rescue reminds homeowners to prioritize safety, particularly when it comes to their holiday tree.
“If you are using a live Christmas tree, make sure that you keep it watered, because a Christmas tree that is very dry can go up in just seconds and burn down your entire house. Make sure that you practice fire safety when it comes to the Christmas holidays,” said GFFR Assistant Chief Mike McIntosh.
Fire Rescue also recommends that families plug Christmas lights directly into wall outlets rather than stacking multiple power strips, which can increase the risk of electrical fires.
From the National Fire Protection Association:
SAFETY TIPS FROM NFPA
- Test a fresh Christmas tree before purchasing it by running your hands along one of its branches. If you end up with more than a few needles, it’s a sign that the tree may be too dry.
- After selecting a fresh tree, cut 2 inches (5 cm) from the base of the trunk before placing it in the stand. Add water daily to keep the tree well hydrated.
- Trees should be placed at least 3 feet (1 m) away from any heat source, such as fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents, or lights.
- Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.
- Ensure that decorative Christmas tree lights are in good working order and used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions, keeping in mind that some lights are designed for indoor or outdoor use only, while others can be used for both.
- When purchasing new Christmas tree lights, make sure they bear the mark of an independent, qualified testing laboratory, which ensures that the product has been tested to meet established safety standards.