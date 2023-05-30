Gunfire erupts at South Florida beach, multiple people reportedly shot

Gunfire suddenly erupted on a packed beach in Hollywood, Florida on Monday as people walked along a beach drive in South Florida celebrating Memorial Day.

Police urged the public to stay away from the area of Johnson Street and Garfield Street as they investigated the shooting, telling the public there was a heavy police presence in the area.

A reunification area was set up so that families and others could find each other. Chaos was seen on video caught on a security camera, where sounds of gunfire could be heard blasting through music as people ran.

Reports from local media said it was possible that at least seven people were shot, including a 15-year-old.

It was unclear if the gunfire erupted from one area, and if there were multiple suspects. Reports said one of the victims was shot at the 1200 block of N. Broadwalk, which is near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach resort.





This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

