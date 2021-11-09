Hershey’s Introduces Shaped Candy Pieces To Spice Up Your Holiday Baking

It’s time to start thinking about all the holiday baking you’ll be doing this season! From pies to cookies and other desserts, one of the best parts of the holidays (if you ask me, at least) is all the sweet treats that make us feel warm and cozy.

As you daydream about what treats you’ll be creating, Hershey’s is releasing a brand-new treat to make your homemade goods even more festive: their first-ever Holiday Baking Shapes.

The new baking shapes come in two holiday-inspired shapes and colors: bright red stockings and festive green trees. The white creme chips are meant to be sprinkled on baked goods as a topping, baked into treats or just enjoyed straight out of the bag. You can find Hershey’s Holiday Baking Shapes in stores nationwide now and through the holiday season.

Hershey's

To celebrate the new baking shapes, Hershey and The Hallmark Channel are hosting a baking contest with a pretty amazing prize up for grabs.

Now through Dec. 31, submit an original recipe and photo using a Hershey’s baking product for a chance at a walk-on role in a Hallmark Channel Original Movie! You can use the new Holiday Baking Shapes in your recipe, but if you already have a recipe you’d rather share, you can use any Hershey’s baking product to qualify.

One grand prize winner will receive a 4-day, 3-night trip for two to a filming location. The prize includes round-trip coach class airfare; one double-occupancy standard hotel room; transportation to and from the airport, hotel and filming location; and a non-speaking walk-on role as a baker in a Hallmark Channel original movie.

For more information on entering, check out the rules here.

Adobe

The recipe must be original, so you cannot submit one you did not create. If you’re just looking to bake up some goodies for fun this season, however, check out these recipes for classic Christmas cookies or this candy cane shortbread that is the perfect holiday dessert.

What will you be baking this holiday season?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.