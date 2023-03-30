Hidden Valley has a new pickle-flavored ranch dressing

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

From pickle popcorn to martinis and potato chips, there’s no denying pickles are showing up everywhere. Now, Hidden Valley is jumping on the trend, introducing a brand-new ranch dressing spiced up with tangy dill flavor.

New Hidden Valley Pickle Flavored Ranch dressing is available exclusively at Walmart, Hidden Valley says the dressing is for dipping, dunking and or drizzling and suggests using it on everything from fried chicken sandwiches to pizzas, salads and more.

The dressing is priced at around $4.88. It comes in a 20-ounce squeeze bottle to make it easy to use on a variety of foods.

Hidden Valley

Hidden Valley already sells a Creamy Dill Ranch mix packet, so fans have already been able to mix up their own dressing or sprinkle it directly onto popcorn. And of course, pickle fans have been creating their own pickle-flavored ranch dressings for years. If you’d rather make your own version, there are plenty of recipes to choose from.

This recipe from Keto Cooking Wins adds dill pickle juice, chopped pickles and dill to a standard ranch dressing recipe, while this one from Northern Nester only uses pickle juice and fat-free yogurt to create a low-fat variation.

The brand Litehouse also makes a Dill Ranch dressing and dip that has no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It’s made with non-fat sour cream, dill and spices and the brand suggests pairing it with veggies or salmon.

As for Hidden Valley, this is the second new product from the brand in less than a month after the company introduced ice cream — yes, ice cream — earlier this March.

The Hidden Valley and Van Leeuwen ranch-flavored ice cream is also exclusive to Walmart. Van Leeuwen says the ice cream has the “savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness.” It apparently pairs well with salty snacks, like pretzels or potato chips.

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything — pizza, carrots, French fries — but ice cream is a first for us,” Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch, said in a press release. “We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet.”

The ice cream is out for a limited time, so if you’re up for a taste test, you’ll want to head to Walmart soon.

If you’re a die-hard ranch fan, you’ll want to stop at Walmart as soon as possible!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.