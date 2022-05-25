These highly rated Adidas women’s running shoes are on sale for under $50

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether you’re new to running or simply looking to refresh your gear, it’s important to have the right equipment to keep you comfortable and your body supported while getting in your mileage. For our part, we’ve covered a variety of items to help pull together the ultimate running kit, including the best running socks and running shorts.

However, we all know the most important piece in any runner’s wardrobe is a reliable pair of shoes. Finding a decent pair of running shoes isn’t always easy and certainly isn’t cheap. You get what you pay for, after all. That’s why when we found an Amazon deal for the Adidas Duramo SL 2.0 women’s running shoe, we had to share it.

The Adidas Duramo SL 2.0 women’s running shoes are currently on sale from Amazon starting at just $45.49. This is a 30% discount from the normal $65 retail price on this highly rated footwear.

Adidas says they are perfect for everything from running to running errands and recommends pairing them with tights. “A mesh upper helps you stay cool, while superlight cushioning cradles every step you take,” the brand writes on its own site.

As part of the company’s commitment to reducing plastic waste, Adidas also says it designed this shoe to feature at least 50% recycled material.

The Adidas Lightmotion technology used in these shoes is a blend of foam that allows for full coverage of the foot’s midsole area while providing durability and traction.

That technology and the design of the Duramo 2.0 SL running shoe have impressed Amazon reviewers so far, who have given the shoe an overall rating of 4.4 stars out of five.

“I have a hard time finding shoes for running,” wrote AnnaMari in her verified-purchase review. “They must be lightweight, flexible, and, most of all, must not attempt to mold my feet one way or another … I had an excellent cardio workout, no pain, no complaints … I’m happy and confident to wear them on a street run.”

The biggest complaint reviewers have had with the shoe is that it runs a little small. Most recommend buying at least a 1/2-size bigger than what you normally wear.

The shoes come in six color choices, including Blue Tint/Magic Grey, Almost Pink/Wonder Mauve/Acid Red, Core Black/Iron Metallic, Core Black/White, White/Sandy Beige/Turbo, and White/Silver Metallic/Grey One. While five of the colors are currently marked at below $50, the Blue Tint colorway is only 6% off right now, at $60.95.

You’ll also like that the soles are on the chunky side, which is still the preferred style for many these days.

You can find these shoes in sizes 5 through 12, with half sizes also available. Each color has different availability in each size and the price ranges by size, too.

We don’t know how long the Adidas Duramo 2.0 SL women’s running shoes will be available at this great price, so snag a pair (or two) while the discount lasts!

