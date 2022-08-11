You Can Get A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Coloring Book In Time For Halloween

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

“Hocus Pocus” may have hit theaters nearly 30 years ago, but the Sanderson Sisters’ power is stronger than ever!

If you’re one of the many “Hocus Pocus” superfans (me too!) who have it on repeat throughout October, you can now purchase a coloring book to enjoy while watching the film, sipping some apple cider or enjoying a cozy fall night.

The new Art of Coloring: Hocus Pocus coloring book by Disney Books features 128 pages of patterns, portraits and more with familiar characters including Sanderson Sisters Winifred, Mary and Sarah, Thackery Binx and even everyone’s favorite zombie, Billy Butcherson.

You’ll find the coloring book for $13.58 on Amazon and at Target. A Sam’s Club representative confirmed to Simplemost that they also have the coloring book in-store, but it is not available online.

You’ll actually find lots of other “Hocus Pocus” merchandise and treats online as well, including a “Hocus Pocus” Tarot Deck, a Sanderson Sisters inflatable, costumes, a board game and a countdown calendar you can use to count down the last 13 days of October, leading up to (of course) Halloween!

The calendar is available on Amazon for $22 and comes with 13 daily surprises, ranging from stickers and games to decorations and more. The calendar also includes mini-books, recipes and other goodies. Plus, you’ll be able to relive favorite memories from the film.

You’ll even find some “Hocus Pocus” treats this Halloween, including cereal and coffee.

Kellogg’s new “Hocus Pocus” cereal features a “berry brew” flavor, with purple, orange and yellow star-shaped pieces topped with green and purple flecks inspired by the Sanderson Sisters’ robes. It will be available at retailers nationwide for a limited time beginning in August.

If you need a pick-me-up in the morning, you can also enjoy a cup of new “Hocus Pocus” Coffee from coffee brewer Joffrey’s. The Sanderson Sisters Brew is a medium roast flavored coffee with notes of caramel apple and cinnamon, which Joffrey’s says will “transport you back to 1693,” the year the Sanderson Sisters were hanged for witchcraft.

In case you’re not aware, all of these “Hocus Pocus” goodies launching this Halloween are for a very special reason: a sequel to the beloved film is set to debut Sept. 30 on Disney+!

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have all returned for “Hocus Pocus 2”, which sees the Sanderson Sisters once again return from the dead after high-school students light the Black Flame Candle. You can check out the teaser trailer for the much-anticipated sequel below:

Need to brush up on the original flick ahead of the sequel? You can rent it on Amazon Prime, or snag a DVD so it’s easy to play on repeat all October long.

Is “Hocus Pocus” on your must-watch list every Halloween?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.