Homemade Turtle Candies Will Disappear So Fast Off The Holiday Dessert Table

The holiday season means enjoying some special sweets and indulgences, like decorated cookies, decadent eggnog cake and gingerbread cupcakes. In addition to baked goods, candy is also a big hit on the holiday dessert table — and we’re not talking about the ordinary kind that Santa might stuff in a stocking.

Homemade nougats and chocolates are among the most popular choices for Christmas candy. And if you’re a fan of treats that feature a sweet-and-salty candy combination, you must try these homemade turtle candies!

Turtle candies may have an unusual name, but they sure are irresistible if you love chocolate, pecans, and caramel. The candies became popular in the U.S. in the early 1900s and they remain a beloved holiday sweet even now, about 100 years later.

The bloggers at Savvy Saving Couple have their own version of this classic chocolate candy. It may look a little different than the factory-made kind and that’s part of their charm. We think they look more tempting with the caramel and pecans peeking out from under the creamy chocolate.

According to the recipe from Savvy Saving Couple, you only need some basic ingredients to make chocolate turtles, including a wonderful homemade caramel (no pre-packaged ingredients in this recipe, thank you!). You’ll want to make sure you’ve got these things on hand:

Pecan halves

Unsalted butter

Sweetened condensed milk

Light brown sugar

Light corn syrup

Salt

Vanilla extract

Semisweet chocolate chips

Vegetable shortening

You will also want to have a sturdy cooking pot, some parchment paper, a candy thermometer, and a few other necessities outlined in the recipe post.

In just over an hour, your delicious turtle candies will be ready to eat or package up for some last-minute holiday gifts. We think it might be a challenge to give these treats away, though, and not even Santa would put you on the naughty list if you kept them all for yourself.

