Comfortable Sunday, Blast of Colder Air to Start Work Week

Sunday: Mostly sunny to start, with increasing clouds during the evening. High temperatures in the low 60's. Winds will remain gusty, especially in the morning. Wind W 20-25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times.

Sunday night: A cold front moves through during the overnight hours which ushers in much cooler air and will kick the winds up. Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy. Lows will reach the upper 20's and low 30's.

Monday: Very chilly and unsettled with isolated rain and snow showers. There will be little/no snow accumulation for Great Falls, but accumulations possible above 6000 feet. Temperatures climb into the low 40's. Skies will be otherwise mostly cloudy. Low temperatures reach the low to mid 20's with showers continuing overnight. The most widespread activity will be from a line extending from Helena to Lewistown and south.

Tuesday: AM rain or snow showers but starting to clear out during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies will remain. High temperatures reach the mid 40's. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20's.

Wednesday: Temperatures rebound slightly with highs on either side of 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the upper 20's and low 30's at night.

Thursday: A touch warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 50's. Mostly sunny skies expected. Low temperatures in the lower 30's.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50's. Low temperatures in the lower 30's.

Saturday: Seasonable temperatures and mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the low 60's.