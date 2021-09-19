Gusty Winds Relax Tonight, Showers Continue for Sunday

A strong system impacting the northwestern United States will continue to bring precipitation and gusty winds to Montana. A cold front moves through on Saturday evening which will bring much cooler air for Sunday, highs will be a good 20-30 degrees cooler. Rain and high-elevation snow showers will continue for Sunday with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs struggle to make it out of the 50's for both Sunday and Monday. We begin clearing out as a ridge of high pressure starts to build over the area later on Monday. This keeps us warm and dry for much of next week. Temperatures will be in the low 70's on Tuesday with temperatures topping out on either side of 80 on Wednesday. We cool down briefly for Thursday and Friday with highs on either side of 70 degrees. Substantially warmer next weekend with highs in low to mid 80's.