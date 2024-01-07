LIVE BLOG: Griz and Jackrabbits collide in national championship

11:45 a.m. - This is what it's all about!

11:35 a.m. - Fans have filled the stands

Seats are full of Griz fans ready for action

11:30 a.m. - We're 30 minutes out Griz fans

James Dobson/MTN Sports The University of Montana warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

11:20 a.m. - Getting closer

11:05 a.m. - Your Montana Grizzlies take the field to warm up

We're getting closer to go time!

10:50 a.m. - Fans are starting to fill the stadium

As we get closer to kickoff, fans are making their way inside Toyota Stadium in Friso, Texas for today's national championship battle between the Griz and the Jackrabbits.

Carter Culver Fans inside Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas for 2024 National Championship

10:35 a.m. - Team getting into game-mode

10:30 a.m. - Fans show their support ahead of national championship

As we get closer to game time, take a look at fans gathered outside of the stadium ready for today's monster clash.

James Dobson/MTN Sports Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

Carter Culver Fans tailgating outside of Toyota Stadium

10:00 a.m. - The day you've been waiting for is here!

Team makes their way to the stadium in preparation for today's match up against South Dakota State for a shot at the title.