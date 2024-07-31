Mainly sunny & dry conditions for the rest of the week

It will be partly cloudy and mild tonight in central Montana with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Due to the cold front that went through our area today, we had scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout central, northcentral, and southwestern Montana. We will continue to have isolated showers and thunderstorms as we go through the rest of the night tonight.

An upper-level ridge will begin to move over central and northcentral Montana on Wednesday. This will bring mainly sunny and dry conditions for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will get back into the upper 80s and mid to upper 90s on Thursday, and this will continue through the weekend.

Precipitation returns early next week with mostly sunny skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will also be a little cooler early next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.