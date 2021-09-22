Mild Start to Fall, Brief Cooldown Thursday

Today: Mild and breezy with temperature reaching the low 80's Winds out of the WSW at 15-20mph with gusts of 35mph possible. A cold front moves through during the evening which brings increased cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds towards daybreak with low temperatures in the mid 40's. A breeze of 10-15mph persists overnight.

Tomorrow: Cooler but very pleasant. High temperatures will reach the upper 60's and low 70's. Calmer winds out of the NNW at 5-10mph. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30's.

Friday: A tad warmer with temperatures climbing into the mid 70's. High pressure regains control of the region and keeps our skies sunny to mostly sunny. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40's.

Saturday: Unseasonably warm with sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid 80's. Overnight lows will be in the low 50's.

Sunday: Slightly cooler but still above average with highs in the low 80's. Mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40's.

Monday: Mild and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80's. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40's.

Tuesday: Mild and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80's. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40's.