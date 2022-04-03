Missoula artists show support for Ukraine through sunflowers

MISSOULA — As the situation in Ukraine seems to have no end in sight, a Missoula business is doing what they can to help Ukrainians.

Located throughout the halls of the Harvest Wholeness Center holistic are numerous pieces of sunflower art from a dozen local artists.

Their work is on display to show they stand in solidarity with Ukraine. The idea started with co-owner of Harvest, Kaley Bukre, who says watching the war stirs her heart.

“Watching something like the war in Ukraine, knowing the suffering that is happening to people and and how that suffering will continue long-term damage,” Bukre told MTN News.

Sunflowers are Ukraine’s national flower. A representation of beauty and overcoming.

“The power and the beauty in that single sunflower then joined by fields of sunflowers just felt really powerful and something that I hoped that people in Ukraine could feel us from Montana,” said Amy Coseo, a local artist whose work is up for sale.

For Coseo, her art work reflects the heart ache she feels for those in Ukraine.

“Lots of solidarity and support through each of the petals,” Coseo told MTN News while she shows her work.

“Using arts to share a story using arts to emote from within, it's powerful,” Burke echoed.

The proceeds donated will go to Global Giving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund to aid Ukrainians in need of clean water, food, shelter, among other necessities.

The showing will be set up all month long, Monday-Friday, from 12-3 p.m. at Harvest Wholeness Center.



