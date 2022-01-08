SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 7

Below are the scores from high school basketball games played on Friday, Jan. 7. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Anaconda 55, Deer Lodge 54 (OT)

Bainville 44, Westby-Grenora 34

Belt 64, Winnett-Grass Range 55 (OT)

Big Timber 46, Joliet 29

Billings Central 72, Sidney 37

Box Elder 71-Big Sandy 63

Bridger 77, Fromberg-Belfry 29

Broadus 63, Ekalaka 39

Broadview-Lavina 49, Red Lodge 46

Butte 65, Kalispell Flathead 59

Circle 50, Culbertson 43

Charlo 64, Plains 28

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 66, North Star 39

Colstrip 62, Forsyth 14

Columbus 66, Roundup 23

Drummond 65, Seeley-Swan 55

Dutton-Brady 52, Power 34

Fairview 58, Poplar 48

Frazer 75, Nashua 63

Froid-Medicine Lake 52, Plentywood 43

Havre 54, Miles City 51

Harrison Willow-Creek 69, Gardiner 24

Manhattan Christian 57, Townsend 35

Melstone 50, Jordan 36

Lewistown 66, Glendive 52

Laurel 56, Lockwood 46

Lodge Grass 103, St. Labre 45

Polson 56, Ronan 35

Roberts 77, Fromberg-Belfry 29

Rocky Boy 71, Fairfield 61

Shelby 65, Choteau 46

Shields Valley 66, Sheridan 33

St. Ignatius 73, Arlee 56

Twin Bridges 62, Whitehall 30

West Yellowstone 44, Ennis 41

Wolf Point 67, Baker 44

High school girls basketball