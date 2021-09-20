Watch
Showers Diminish This Evening, Warm and Dry for the Rest of the Week

Summer-like temperatures to start fall
Posted at 8:36 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 11:20:08-04

Today: Rain showers and elevation snow showers, especially to the south and west of Great Falls. Otherwise, a mixture of sunshine and clouds with clouds clearing towards dusk. Temperatures will reach the upper 50's and low 60's.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies expected. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30's.

Tomorrow: A comfortable and seasonable day with sunny to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 70's.

Wednesday: Warmer with plenty of sunshine. Gusty winds of 10-20mph will allow for a high fire danger throughout the day on Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the low 80's.

Thursday: A trough moves in on Thursday allowing for cooler and more seasonable temperatures. There may be a few more clouds in the evening but otherwise a mostly sunny day. High temperatures will reach the upper 60's and low 70's. A stray shower is possible closer to the Continental Divide.

Friday: A tad warmer with sunny to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach the mid 70's.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80's.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and continued warmth. Highs on either side of 80 degrees across the region.

