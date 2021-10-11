Snowstorm Misses Great Falls to the South, Chilly Temperatures Still Expected

A cold front is moving across the state this evening, this will allow our high temperatures to drop around 20 degrees heading into Monday and Tuesday. There will also be gusty winds on Monday making temperatures feel even chillier.

A major winter storm will impact southern Montana, providing the potential for 6-18+" of snow down that way. If you plan on traveling on I-15 or I-90, be aware that visibility will be greatly reduced and there will be slick conditions in that region. The storm, for the most part, misses Great Falls and Helena. We could see a spot rain or snow shower in Great Falls Monday night into Tuesday. Helena has a higher likelihood of seeing a dusting of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Meagher, Judith Basin and Fergus Counties, this includes Lewistown. Lower elevations can expect a dusting to 3 inches of accumulation while higher elevations could see 3-5 inches.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30's and low 40's for both Monday and Tuesday under mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Overnight lows Monday night will drop into the low to mid 20's. Any moisture on the roadways will quickly freeze up resulting in slick conditions. Another chilly night Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 20's.

We are in the mid to upper 40's with sunshine returning for Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20's and lower 30's both nights. Nice and mild for Friday with highs in the low 50's. We warm back up to seasonable levels by next weekend. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60's under mostly sunny skies.