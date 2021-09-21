Summer-Like Temperatures to Start Fall, Extended Dry Stretch of Weather Ahead

Today: Nice and comfortable today with wall to wall sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70's. A gusty breeze of around 10-15mph out of the Southwest will persist.

Tonight: A comfortable night with lows in the mid 40's.

Tomorrow: Around 8-10 degrees warmer than Tuesday with highs reaching the low 80's region-wide. Sunny to mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day followed by a few more clouds filtering in during the evening. A spot shower is not out of the question to the southwest of Great Falls.

Thursday: A tad cooler with seasonable temperatures, peaking in the upper 60's and low 70's. Mostly sunny skies continue.

Friday: A bit warmer with highs in the upper 70's. A ridge of high pressure dominating the western part of the country keeps us dry.

Saturday: Unseasonably warm with highs in the mid 80's.

Sunday: Warm weather continues with highs reaching the low to mid 80's.

Monday: Warm and dry with temperatures in the upper 70's to around 80.