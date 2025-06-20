Trending News (Friday, June 20, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good Friday and first official day of Summer!

Grizzly bear activity near Belt

A cloudy and cool Friday as temperatures range from the 50s near the Rocky Mountain Front to the mid 70s in northeastern Montana. It will be breezy, with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Scattered storms will move from southwest to northeast across the area throughout the day. A few of the storms could be severe, primarily bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glacier National Park from 9 a.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.

FULL FORECAST:

Summer snow in Glacier this weekend- Friday, June 20

TREASURE STATE TRUCK SHOW

Coming up on June 20-21 at Protech Steel (673 Vaughn Frontage Road, several miles west of Great Falls). Friday starts at 5pm, Saturday starts at 9am. Light show @ dusk on Saturday. Semi-trucks, hot rods, motorcycles, tricked and lifted trucks - all welcome! Small business vendors ranging from apparel to accessories. For more information, click here, or call Dave at 406-231-9816.

LEWIS & CLARK FESTIVAL

We kick the festival off on Friday, June 20, with a performance by the Fancy War Dance Academy for Prime Time Players @ 7:00p.m. Saturday starts with a BANG with the Swivel Gun demo @ 9:30a.m. The Adventure Challenge runs until 1:00p.m and is FUN for the whole family. You can also enjoy the Lewis and Clark Encampment running from 10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m. will be filled with demonstrations, traditional games, displays and so much more. Inside there will be speakers in the theater, a POP-UP Art Sale by Montana artist Lea Frye, the Missouri Breaks will be in the theater, John Fischer and the Medicine of the Corps will be on hand as well. There will also be Montana Artisans showing off their unforgettable creations and of course let's not forget the Food Vendors!!!! Our featured entertainer is SUPAMAN who will perform at 2:00p.m. on Saturday This event is FREE to the public and we invite one and all to come and take a trip back in time to 1805 and experience the work of Lewis and Clark. For more information, call 406-452-5661.