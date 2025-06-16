Trending News (Monday, June 16, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms could turn severe in Fergus and Judith Basin counties. Daytime highs in the 70s and low 80s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Body of missing Toole County man has been found. Click here.

Four years later: the unsolved mystery of Steven Kilwein's death. Click here.

‘No Kings’ rally in Great Falls calls for limits on Presidential power. Click here.

Wildfire burning south of MacDonald Pass. Click here.

COMING UP:

GFPS BOOK GIVEAWAY

Great Falls Public Schools will be conducting its annual Book Giveaway June 18-19 at the Paris Gibson Education Center Gym (2400 Central Avenue). The times are Wednesday, June 18th 11a.m-6p.m and Thursday, June 19th 10a.m-4p.m. Open to all the public, these are discarded library and curriculum books ranging from K-12 from all of our schools. All the books are free. Whatever you can haul you can have. We are changing our Math curriculum so there will be an abundance of Math materials this year.