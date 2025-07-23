Trending News (Wednesday, July 23, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: A few lingering showers and thunderstorms in Fergus County and throughout eastern Montana. Decreasing clouds. High temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Suspect charged in Jadie Butterfly's death. Click here.

GFPS explains calendar planning, including shorter spring break. Click here.

Montana Cold Case: the murder of Randy Church. Click here.

City moves forward on discussion of fireworks ban. Click here.

COMING UP:

HEALTHY COOKING CLASSES

Please join me for a FREE nine (9) lesson series that follows the Eating Smart Being Active (ESBA) curriculum and teaches participants to use an electric pressure cooker at Fresh Rescue Kitchen on Thursdays, July 24 - September 25, 2025 , from 11:30 - 2:30. Lesson topics cover meal planning ideas, easy food prep practices, and healthy, simple tips to stretch food dollars. Additional lesson topics include suggestions for quick meals and snacks using food choices from each food group. Each class consists of discussion, preparing and sampling a recipe, and a movement activity adaptable to any physical ability. The in-person class series meets for 9 lessons. For more information contact me, Nina Polk SNAP-Education Instructor, at nina.polk@montana.edu or click here.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What do you call a reluctant potato? A hesi-tater!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.