Warm Weekend, Cool and Unsettled Pattern Incoming Next Week

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable with temperatures falling into the upper 40's.

Tomorrow: Mild with temperatures 10-15 degrees above average. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80's under mostly sunny skies. Winds increase to 15-20 MPH throughout the day which will lead to an elevated fire risk during the afternoon and evening. Gusts could reach 30-35 MPH, especially the further northwest of Great Falls you travel.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with mild temperatures. Lows in the lower 50's expected. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 80's. Winds pick up again for the afternoon, reaching 15-20 MPH gusting at times to 35-40 MPH. High fire danger once again during the afternoon. A nice and mild night with temperatures bottoming out in the lower 50's.

Monday: Temperatures remain mild under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 80's. A bit breezy with lows reaching the lower 50's.

Tuesday: Cooler with mostly sunny skies to start. High temperatures reach the low 70's. Increasing clouds after dinner time and the risk for some showers. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40's with showers persisting overnight.

Wednesday: Much cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60's. Mostly cloudy and a few showers around to start but becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 30's and low 40's headed into the overnight hours.

Thursday: Clearing out with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Highs will reach the low 70's.