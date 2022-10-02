House south of Billings destroyed by fire

BILLINGS — A house in the hills south of the Yellowstone River in Billings was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. Numerous reports said flames could be seen from miles.
Both the Billings Fire Department and Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze at 4013 Snowberry Road.
The structure is a total loss, according to Blue Creek officials.
No injuries were reported. No cause has been released yet in the ongoing investigation.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- Machete-wielding suspect arrested
- Crumbl Cookies open in Great Falls
- PIX: rare albino deer in Montana
- Honoring firefighter Michael Kuntz
- Fugitive shot dead in Great Falls
- Obituary: Angie Marble
- Eye On Great Falls: new restaurants
Tracy Glenn shared this video of the flames with MTN.
House south of Billings completely destroyed by early morning fire