With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, we knew all of the Starbucks stans out there who come up with the ordering instructions for “secret menu” drinks had to have something strawberry in the works. It turns out TikTok’s Peachie Mariam has just the drink for the holiday — the Love Bug Frappuccino, which blends strawberries with cookies and cream. It seems like the perfect thing to sip this Valentine’s Day!

As with all secret menu orders, you won’t find this on the menu at Starbucks, and you shouldn’t expect your local baristas to know this drink if you try ordering it at the drive-thru. Instead, just follow the ordering instructions to get your Love Bug Frappuccino.

Or you could always go with the regular menu, too. This year, Starbuck’s Valentine’s Day menu includes a Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew and a Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino — which sounds a little bit like the Love Bug.

But if you’re looking for something different, the Love Bug Frappuccino warrants a try. So, how you request this delicious-looking Valentine? The Love Bug starts with a strawberry crème frap base and adds white mocha, whipped cream and cookie crumbles on bottom and top. Voila! You have helped your barista create the Love Bug Frappuccino.

Here’s @peachiemariam giving you the play-by-play on exactly how to order this sweet drink:

Looking for more secret strawberry Starbucks drinks? Check out the ordering details on the Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino or the Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Drink from the secret menu archives.

If you’re planning to stay in this Valentine’s Day, you can make some other sweet treats ahead of time. These cherry chocolate chip cookies are the perfect pink addition to your Valentine’s celebrations. And rather than buying expensive chocolate-covered strawberries, you can use this clever trick to make them easier to put together in your very own kitchen.

