How to watch Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden concert for free

If you’ve always wanted to go to a Billy Joel concert but didn’t want to shell out big bucks for a ticket, we have good news: You can watch one of the Piano Man’s iconic Madison Square Garden concerts for free from the comfort of your own home.

“Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden” was filmed on March 27, 2024, and was Joel’s 100th concert of his monthly residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, which began back in January 2014.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

If you want to watch Joel perform, you won’t need to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars for the best seat in the house. All you have to do is stream it to your television, and we found a free option.

The Paramount+ with Showtime streaming subscription has the Billy Joel Madison Square Garden concert to stream on-demand. Not a subscriber? No worries! Paramount+ has a 7-day free trial you can use to watch the concert for free. If you like the streaming service after your free trial week, you can continue your subscription for either $5.99 per month for the essential package for $11.99 per month with Showtime.

You may have heard about fans’ frustration with the CBS airing of the concert special on Sunday, April 14. The broadcast started 30 minutes late and ended abruptly during Joel’s rendition of “Piano Man” due to scheduling conflicts caused by the network’s airing of “The Masters” tournament earlier in the day.

Fortunately, if you stream the concert on Paramount+, you can enjoy the entire concert without any disruption.

Joel will continue his Madison Square Garden concert residency until July 25, 2024, which will mark the end of his historic run at the venue.

