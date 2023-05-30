The Infinity Pillow is the perfect travel companion

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We all know how exhausting travel can be. With early flights, delays and endless lines, by the time you actually reach the plane the only thing you want to do is crawl back into bed. Unfortunately, most seats on planes aren’t typically the coziest of places to catch a good nap and attempts to curl up end up in stiff necks and sore muscles.

However, one enterprising company named Huzi has come up with a solution by way of the Infinity Pillow, which boasts a unique Möbius strip shape. This makes it easy to twist and contort to practically any form you desire. The Infinity Pillow is larger than your average travel pillow, which makes it perfect for wrapping around yourself if you want extra cushioning as you cocoon on the plane, bus, train or wherever else you find yourself in motion.

The brand says the pillow offers great neck and lumbar support and can also double as an eye mask and a noise-canceling tool when used as a head wrap. In addition to offering stellar support, the pillow is made of super-soft bamboo fabric and stuffed with temperature-regulating microfibers which means you won’t overheat while getting cozy. It comes in 10 colors, including a beautiful golden yellow, sunset orange and pine green.

It’s currently available for purchase on Amazon for $44.99 or directly on the brand’s website for $45 even.

It has racked up more than 5,500 ratings on Amazon with an overall 4.3 out of 5-star rating. One reviewer said that it was much better than the typical U-shaped pillows and loved that it could be twisted into different shapes.

“I absolutely love this infinity pillow! You can use it in different ways by twisting and shaping it as you like. I mainly used it to form a knot-like pillow for resting my head,” Muhammad explained. “Also used it as a back support. WAY better than any U-shaped neck pillow I’ve used in the past. Highly recommend.”

If you’re in the market for some other options, there are plenty to choose from on Amazon. Check out these additional pillows that might work for you!

This travel pillow from Dot&Dot is made of a super-cushiony memory foam material and can be contoured into various shapes to suit your comfort needs. Because of its elongated design, it can also be used to support your back and shoulders while resting. It features snap closures, which allow you to secure the pillow around your neck, and also makes it easy to carry.

This travel accessory is wrapped in a machine-washable cotton cover that can be slipped on and off for easy cleaning. It has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from more than 12,500 users. And right now, you can add a 5% off coupon to the gray version pictured to bring the price down to $23.74.

One reviewer went as far as to say it was the best travel pillow they’d ever used.

“This is so, so, so much better than the standard neck pillow,” cruciverberella said. “It’s flexible and can move into lots of different shapes. PERFECT for resting your head in a window seat. Great purchase — get one, you won’t regret it!”

This pillow from the brand Travelrest is called the “ultimate travel pillow” for a reason. It’s the perfect companion for those who’ve been assigned the dreaded middle seat and need to catch a few Zs. The pillow itself is inflatable and is covered in a soft, velvet-like material for added softness.

The pillow’s strap slings around the body, while the pillow itself rests on your side. This helps position you upright and provides full lateral support. Its design prevents your head from falling forward and allows you to rest comfortably. Because it’s inflatable, you can fold it easily, making it perfect for travel. From almost 4,300 reviews, it receives 3.8 stars.

One reviewer loved how easy it was to set up, and how it helped her sleep in a more “natural” position:

“Very comfortable, easy to inflate and deflate, very portable, very easy to pack/carry — very compact when deflated,” Vyshtia said. “Very easy to adjust firmness and settle into. I lean into it and my head goes to the side in a very natural position — allowing for me to finally sleep without my mouth gaping wide open for the whole world to see.”

Now that you have your choice of amazing travel pillows to choose from — including the Infinity Pillow — the only thing left to do is book your next getaway!

