Johnsonville sausages recalled for possible plastic contamination

The USDA announced on Thursday that Johnsonville LLC was recalling 42,062 pounds of its ready-to-eat "Beddar with Cheddar" pork sausage after it was found that it could contain thin strands of black plastic fibers.

The company, based out of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, issued the recall after a consumer complaint said they found black plastic fibers in the sausage links.

The USDA released images of labels for the product on its website so that consumers can visually compare Johnsonville products they have to know if they have a product that needs to be thrown out or returned to the point of purchase.

The recalled products are 14 oz vacuum packed packages of "Johnsonville Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage links." The packages say the product is made with 100% premium pork, and have a best by date of 7/11/2023, with the code C35 printed on the back of the packages.

SEE MORE: Frozen fruit at Costco, Walmart recalled for possible Hepatitis A risk

Consumers can also identify products by checking for the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection, the USDAsaid.

Sausage links were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. Consumers across the country are urged to check their packages to see if they have a recalled product, and are asked to either throw out the item or return to the point of purchase.

The USDA urges consumers not to eat the product.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consuming the sausages.

For any questions please contact the USDA hotline at 888-674-6854 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com