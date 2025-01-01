Kate McEwen

I'm born and raised in Great Falls. I started college in Arizona because i loved the warm weather, but eventually moved back home. I graduated from Montana State University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in English, concentration in writing.

I worked at the writing center at MSU while I was in school, and during my senior year, I also worked for Signature Montana magazine.

I fell in love with telling people's stories, but it wasn't until my internship at KRTV in 2022 that I really became interested in a career in news and began producing.

Outside of work, I love spending time with my pup Murphy, trying new coffee shops, and exploring Montana.