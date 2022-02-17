KitchenAid Stand Mixer Attachments Will Change The Way You Cook

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

KitchenAid stand mixers are known for their ability to knead, mix and whip baking products into delicious cakes, cupcakes, cookies, breads, icing and more. However, these powerful tools can offer so much more than just a helping hand with baking.

With the right KitchenAid attachments for your stand mixer, you can make fresh pasta, spiralize vegetables for noodles, grind meat, strain solids and more.

A reputable and trusted brand, KitchenAid has perfected the stand mixer by adding a full line of attachments that make this gadget ever more versatile. Having the right attachments for your KitchenAid stand mixer can practically replace several other tools in your kitchen, saving precious space and potentially money at the same time.

How do you know which KitchenAid attachments are worth adding to your list? Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a full team of experts that spends countless hours analyzing, testing and researching products to help consumers make the right buying decisions. Here are their top picks for KitchenAid attachments.

If you love fresh spaghetti and fettuccini, this is the KitchenAid attachment for you. It turns your stand mixer into a pasta roller and cutter with eight thickness settings. While it cuts long noodles, you can use this attachment to roll pasta sheets to make other shapes as well.

With both medium and fine blades, you can peel, core and slice many different fruits and vegetables using this spiralizer. Made to fit all KitchenAid stand mixers, this attachment offers durable and long-lasting performance. It also comes with a storage case for safe keeping.

Making your own sausages and burgers just got much easier with this KitchenAid meat-grinding attachment. It has three settings: fine, medium and course, so you can get the perfect texture for your recipe. The grinder comes with two sausage-stuffing tubes as well as a storage case.

Get your ingredients into the stand mixer’s bowl and not all over your countertop with this pouring chute attachment. Compatible with all KitchenAid stainless steel bowls, it directs ingredients into the middle of the mixing bowl. The attachment is made from polished stainless steel, so ingredients slide off easily and don’t stick.

Love fluffy whipped cream or frosting? This KitchenAid stand mixer attachment is designed to incorporate just the right amount of air into your ingredients. You’ll get maximum volume in your recipe by whipping the ingredients with this whisk.

Which KitchenAid Stand Mixer Attachments Are Best For You?

Not sure which attachments you need? Narrow it down by thinking about what kinds of food you love to make but are labor-intensive. This way, you can get a KitchenAid attachment to make your tasks easier and more enjoyable.

Adding to the versatility of the KitchenAid stand mixer, many of the attachments serve multiple purposes as well. For example, the meat grinder can also grind hard cheese and breadcrumbs, while the vegetable sheet cutter makes perfect zoodles.

Be sure to clean your stand mixer and its attachments properly to ensure they last long and are ready to use the next time you want to make something.

You can even now design your own stand mixer to match perfectly with your kitchen décor so that you can keep it out on the counter as both a decorative and functional piece.

