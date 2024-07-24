Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Last Chance Stampede & Fair: what to know

Last Chance Stampede & Fair
Last Chance Stampede &amp; Fair
Last Chance Stampede & Fair
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jul 24, 2024

The Last Chance Stampede & Fair kicks off in Helena on Wednesday, July 24, and runs through Saturday, July 27, 2024.

The annual event at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds will feature a carnival, rides, entertainers, rodeo, and of course 'fair food."

Among the rides are Frenzy; Vertigo; G-Force; Mardi Gras; Zipper; Mean Machine; Graviton; Spider; Typhoon; Ferris Wheel; Speedway, and multiple kiddie rides in Kid Land.

Mutton Bustin’ and Steer Riding will take place at the opening of all three nights of the PRCA Rodeo, July 25-27 in the Cool Alley Arena.

Headline performers are:

  • Chase Rice on July 24, starts at 7:30pm
  • Bret Michaels on July 25, starts at 9:30pm
  • Scotty McCreery on July 26, starts at 9:30pm
  • Flo Rida on July 27, starts at 9:30pm

For more information, click here to visit the event website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App