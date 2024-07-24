Last Chance Stampede & Fair: what to know

The Last Chance Stampede & Fair kicks off in Helena on Wednesday, July 24, and runs through Saturday, July 27, 2024.
The annual event at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds will feature a carnival, rides, entertainers, rodeo, and of course 'fair food."
Among the rides are Frenzy; Vertigo; G-Force; Mardi Gras; Zipper; Mean Machine; Graviton; Spider; Typhoon; Ferris Wheel; Speedway, and multiple kiddie rides in Kid Land.
Mutton Bustin’ and Steer Riding will take place at the opening of all three nights of the PRCA Rodeo, July 25-27 in the Cool Alley Arena.
Headline performers are:
- Chase Rice on July 24, starts at 7:30pm
- Bret Michaels on July 25, starts at 9:30pm
- Scotty McCreery on July 26, starts at 9:30pm
- Flo Rida on July 27, starts at 9:30pm
For more information, click here to visit the event website.
