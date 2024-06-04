Baraka brand ground black pepper recalled over possible salmonella contamination

Ground black pepper sold under the Baraka brand is being recalled over possible salmonella contamination.

Parent company UBC Food Distributors said the recalled black pepper was distributed to retailers nationwide.

The recall applies to 7-ounce containers in clear plastic packaging that have a January 2026 expiration date on the back of the label. The recalled product has UPC code 8 22514 26626 6.

Salmonella can cause serious health effects.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says salmonella bacteria causes about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. each year.

Symptoms of illness from salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, the CDC says. Symptoms can begin between hours to almost a week after infection, and usually last four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment, but those with severe cases may require antibiotics, according to the CDC. In some cases, hospitalization may be required.

A routine sampling of the black pepper collected by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets came up positive for salmonella in some 7-ounce packages, prompting the recall.

Customers with the recalled product should return it to their place of purchase for a full refund, the company said.

Production of the product has been halted and an investigation into the cause of the contamination is underway.