JetBlue will soon offer free carry-on bags with its basic economy fares.

The airline said passengers flying with Blue Basic tickets can bring a complimentary carry-on starting on Sept. 6 — regardless of when the tickets were purchased.

Previously, a carry-on was not included with a Blue Basic ticket, so customers would have to either upgrade the fare or pay extra to bring one on board.

“Carry-on bags are an important part of travel to customers, and when presented with a choice between JetBlue’s award-winning service and another carrier’s basic offering, we want JetBlue to be the easy winner,” JetBlue president Marty St. George said in a press release. “We’re always looking for ways to evolve our offering in response to customer preferences. This is a win-win as we improve the customer experience and keep JetBlue competitive in our industry.”

While the airline said many of its planes are outfitted with larger overhead bins, when space is tight, carry-ons will be checked at the gate at no extra cost to the customer.

Passengers with Blue Basic tickets, the lowest tier offered by the airline, will still be among the last to board and are subject to a cancellation fee that does not apply to any other fares.

The enhanced policy for customers comes as others in the industry are making moves with customer retention in mind.

Spirit Airlines recently increased its weight limit for checked bags and also expanded the life of its travel vouchers, making them valid for one year rather than 90 days.

In an effort to become more profitable, JetBlue recently cut back on flights in some cities in favor of stronger markets, after years of losing money.

JetBlue has lost more than $2 billion since 2019, according to The Associated Press.

